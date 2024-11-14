Left Menu

Delhi's Battle for Clean Air: Mothers Demand Action as Smog Chokes the City

A citizen group, including teenagers and 'Warrior Moms', rallied at the Union Health Ministry in Delhi to demand urgent action against severe pollution. They submitted a letter urging for respiratory aid, real-time air quality monitoring, public awareness, and health surveillance systems to protect children from pollution-related illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a civic demonstration against Delhi's escalating air pollution crisis, a collective of concerned citizens, including teenagers and the 'Warrior Moms' network, met with Union Health Ministry officials on Thursday. The group, advocating for clean air and climate action, presented a letter expressing concerns over the city's deteriorating air quality.

The letter implored Health Minister JP Nadda to address respiratory issues plaguing children amid the annual winter smog. The mothers demanded swift governmental intervention, including providing respiratory aids and real-time air monitoring in public spaces, and pushed for low-emission zones near hospitals to safeguard vulnerable groups.

Amid rising demand for pediatric respiratory devices, they also urged public awareness campaigns and a dedicated health surveillance initiative to track pollution-related illnesses. As air quality plummeted to hazardous levels, the group's plea underscores the urgent need for accountability in addressing Delhi's enduring air pollution woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

