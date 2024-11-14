Left Menu

Doctors Demand Enhanced Security After Oncologist Attack in Tamil Nadu

Doctors in Tamil Nadu protested against an attack on a government oncologist, demanding better security for medical professionals. Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured police presence at hospitals and encouraged using the 'Kaaval Uthavi' app for emergencies. The protests did not disrupt medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:59 IST
Doctors Demand Enhanced Security After Oncologist Attack in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, doctors staged a protest on Thursday following a brutal attack on a government oncologist at a local hospital. They demanded enhanced safety measures for medical professionals.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the situation, assuring that police security will be provided at all government hospitals. He urged doctors to utilize the 'Kaaval Uthavi' app for emergency alerts.

The protest, organized by the Indian Medical Association and the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, did not disrupt medical services. The assaulted oncologist is recovering well, and steps are being taken to improve hospital security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024