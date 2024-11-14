Doctors Demand Enhanced Security After Oncologist Attack in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, doctors staged a protest on Thursday following a brutal attack on a government oncologist at a local hospital. They demanded enhanced safety measures for medical professionals.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the situation, assuring that police security will be provided at all government hospitals. He urged doctors to utilize the 'Kaaval Uthavi' app for emergency alerts.

The protest, organized by the Indian Medical Association and the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, did not disrupt medical services. The assaulted oncologist is recovering well, and steps are being taken to improve hospital security.

(With inputs from agencies.)