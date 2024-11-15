Healthcare Highlights: Innovations and Challenges in a Global Context

Recent developments in the global healthcare scene hint at both innovation and obstacles. Novo Nordisk has proclaimed its gradual phase-out of human insulin pens, redirecting efforts towards high-demand obesity and diabetes medications. The timeline remains undisclosed, but availability will shift to vial-based insulin.

In the U.S., President-elect Donald Trump has tapped RFK Jr., known for environmental advocacy and controversial vaccine views, to head the Department of Health and Human Services. His agenda focuses on eradicating chronic diseases and promoting transparency in the sector.

The EU's drug authority reversed its earlier decision, endorsing the Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, potentially making it the first EU-approved Alzheimer's treatment. Meanwhile, investment groups have increased their stakes in CVS Health, suggesting possible organizational changes, as evidenced by recent regulatory filings.

