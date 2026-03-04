Left Menu

Trump and Merz Forge New Transatlantic Alliance Amid Global Uncertainty

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting Germany's support for U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran. Amidst European tensions and criticisms, Merz emphasized shared goals with the U.S. on Iran and Ukraine. Discussions included nuclear cooperation and trade concerns with China, amidst strained transatlantic relations.

Updated: 04-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:22 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, expressing gratitude for Germany's support in the widening U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. The meeting, marked by the leaders' strategic alignment, highlighted Germany's role in facilitating U.S. military operations.

Merz acknowledged shared objectives in countering Iran's regime, while noting domestic backlash due to Germany's alignment with the U.S. stance. He expressed intentions to discuss post-conflict scenarios in Iran, Russia-Ukraine war resolutions, and the U.S.-EU trade agreement.

While Trump's administration anticipates no major developments, discussions also included nuclear deterrence collaboration with France and potential shifts in transatlantic ties amid rising tensions with China and implications of newfound tariffs.

