Trump and Merz Forge New Transatlantic Alliance Amid Global Uncertainty

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, expressing gratitude for Germany's support in the widening U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. The meeting, marked by the leaders' strategic alignment, highlighted Germany's role in facilitating U.S. military operations.

Merz acknowledged shared objectives in countering Iran's regime, while noting domestic backlash due to Germany's alignment with the U.S. stance. He expressed intentions to discuss post-conflict scenarios in Iran, Russia-Ukraine war resolutions, and the U.S.-EU trade agreement.

While Trump's administration anticipates no major developments, discussions also included nuclear deterrence collaboration with France and potential shifts in transatlantic ties amid rising tensions with China and implications of newfound tariffs.