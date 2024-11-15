Left Menu

Revolutionizing Health: Arcyon Nutrition's Nutraceutical Innovations

Arcyon Nutrition offers nutraceutical products made from natural extracts to promote health and prevention of diseases. Their formulations like Estro Protect and Lipo-C Protect address issues from breast cancer risk to skin health. Co-founders include experienced doctors dedicated to preventive healthcare innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Arcyon Nutrition is making waves in preventive healthcare, offering nutraceutical products designed to enhance overall well-being. Their range includes dietary supplements, functional foods, and plant-based extracts aimed at combating diseases and promoting health.

Dr. Sankar TSR Mohanselvan, a senior medical practitioner, highlights the benefits of Arcyon's Estro Protect. This product is crafted to lower the risk of breast cancer, regulate menstrual cycles, and improve reproductive health in women.

Notable dermatologist Dr. Chandan endorses Lipo-C Protect, a product designed to enhance immunity and skin health. Formulated with Liposomal Vitamin C, Amla, and Blueberry extracts, it fights oxidative stress and bolsters well-being.

