Strike Ends as Croatian Medical Workers Agree to Talks

Approximately 4,000 Croatian medical workers ended a four-day strike over pay disputes on Friday, following an agreement to engage in negotiations with the government. Union representatives for 'Together,' which includes radiology engineers, technicians, and nurses, seek a 20% increase in salary bands and a return of bonuses for hazardous work conditions, according to state news agency Hina.

The union has raised concerns over the exodus of health workers to Western countries, attracted by better working conditions, which has led to staff shortages in Croatian hospitals. Following Thursday's discussions with health and labour ministers, union president Krunoslav Kusec announced reaching a preliminary agreement, consequently ending the strike.

Throughout the strike duration, medical workers maintained emergency services for patients, ensuring critical care was uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)