Bavarian Nordic Eyes Biodefense Funding Surge

Danish biotech giant Bavarian Nordic is set to benefit from a surge in U.S. biodefense funding with the incoming administration taking charge. The company's CEO remains optimistic despite the controversial appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a top health role due to his known vaccine skepticism.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s potential role as health secretary has raised alarm among health experts and industry stakeholders, fearing that his skeptical stance on vaccines might impact public health policies. However, Bavarian Nordic sees this as a pivotal moment to secure essential biodefense resources.

CEO of Bavarian Nordic, speaking to Reuters, expressed confidence that the incoming administration's focus on biodefense priorities will outweigh any detrimental effects of Kennedy's potential appointment, signaling a promising future for biotech investments.

