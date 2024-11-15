Left Menu

Vaccine Skepticism Looms Over Bavarian Nordic Amid U.S. Administration Shift

Bavarian Nordic foresees increased U.S. biodefense funding despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as health secretary sparking vaccine skepticism. CEO Paul Chaplin anticipates a positive impact on biodefense business under the Trump administration, despite recent stock decline due to lower profits and Kennedy's nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:04 IST
Vaccine Skepticism Looms Over Bavarian Nordic Amid U.S. Administration Shift

Bavarian Nordic, a Danish biotechnology company, anticipates a surge in U.S. biodefense funding with the new administration, despite worries over the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary potentially fueling vaccine skepticism. CEO Paul Chaplin shared these insights with Reuters on Friday.

President-elect Donald Trump announced the selection of Kennedy, known for spreading vaccine misinformation, to head the nation's top health agency. Chaplin expressed concerns about convincing the public to take vaccines under a skeptical health secretary. Nevertheless, he expects an increase in biodefense funding for pandemic preparedness, recalling successes from Trump's first term.

Bavarian's shares fell over 16% following lower-than-expected core profit results for the third quarter, coupled with a decline in 2025 orders. Analysts at Sydbank and Kempen noted that Kennedy's nomination further pressured the stock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024