Heatwaves and Heartache: The Impact of Climate Change on Youth Mental Health

At COP29 in Azerbaijan, experts emphasize the urgent need to address climate change's impact on youth mental health. Recent studies link higher temperatures to increased suicidal behavior among young Australians. They advocate for rapid action to mitigate climate distress and improve mental health support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

Government representatives have convened at the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, highlighting the critical issue of climate change's impact on youth mental health. Psychiatrists have shared compelling research linking higher temperatures with increased suicidal thoughts among young people.

Recent studies underscore the growing mental health crisis, revealing a significant rise in emergency department visits for suicidal behavior during hotter weather. A worrying trend for young Australians, suicide remains the leading cause of death for those aged 15-24.

The findings, presented by experts at the summit, call for urgent measures to address climate-related mental health challenges. Recommendations include improved public health messaging, equitable transitions away from fossil fuels, and enhanced mental health care rooted in scientific evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

