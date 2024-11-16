Left Menu

India's Fertility Fight: A Call for Policy Change

Dr. Ajay Murdia of Indira IVF emphasizes the need for government intervention in recognizing fertility preservation as a healthcare right amidst declining reproductive rates in India. Advanced egg-freezing technology offers hope but requires official policy support to become accessible nationwide, ensuring reproductive rights for Indian women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:24 IST
India's Fertility Fight: A Call for Policy Change
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The issue of declining reproductive rates demands urgent attention from the government, according to Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. A comprehensive study published in The Lancet suggests India's fertility rate could drop to 1.29 by 2050, significantly below the replacement level.

Highlighting the challenge faced by women, Dr. Murdia points out that women are born with a finite number of eggs, a number that declines rapidly after the age of 35. However, a breakthrough in family planning has emerged: egg freezing.

Dr. Murdia urges policy changes to include fertility preservation as a healthcare right for all Indians. With the proliferation of low-cost procedures through Indira IVF's extensive network, he emphasizes the potential societal impact if these technologies were supported under national health schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024