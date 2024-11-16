India's Fertility Fight: A Call for Policy Change

The issue of declining reproductive rates demands urgent attention from the government, according to Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. A comprehensive study published in The Lancet suggests India's fertility rate could drop to 1.29 by 2050, significantly below the replacement level.

Highlighting the challenge faced by women, Dr. Murdia points out that women are born with a finite number of eggs, a number that declines rapidly after the age of 35. However, a breakthrough in family planning has emerged: egg freezing.

Dr. Murdia urges policy changes to include fertility preservation as a healthcare right for all Indians. With the proliferation of low-cost procedures through Indira IVF's extensive network, he emphasizes the potential societal impact if these technologies were supported under national health schemes.

