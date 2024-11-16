Left Menu

Global Cooperation Urgently Needed to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) poses a significant global health threat. At a conference in Jeddah, Minister Anupriya Patel emphasized a 'One Health' approach requiring cooperation among human, animal, and plant health sectors. India proposes enhancing AMR surveillance, research, and sustainable financing to ensure equitable access to antimicrobials across Low- and Middle-Income Countries.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is an escalating global health threat demanding urgent action. Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, at the 4th Ministerial High-level Global Conference on AMR in Jeddah, underscored the necessity of a 'One Health' approach that unites human, animal, and plant health sectors.

Patel highlighted India's comprehensive strategy to improve AMR surveillance and detection, emphasizing the creation of inter-operable systems and sustainable financing for research. Key to India's strategy is ensuring antimicrobial access and affordability in developing nations.

The conference's theme, 'From Declaration to Implementation,' stresses actionable commitments, including establishing national AMR bodies integrating government, private sector, and civil society efforts, ensuring funding, and monitoring National Action Plans.

