New Health Crisis Alerts: Dengue Surge, Mpox in California, and More

In the latest health developments, Bangladesh is grappling with its deadliest dengue outbreak in recent years, with over 400 fatalities reported. Rising temperatures and an extended monsoon season are fueling this health crisis, severely impacting urban centers.

Meanwhile, California has recorded its first Clade I Mpox case, with officials linking it to travel from Eastern Africa. The CDC has confirmed the case, marking the first U.S. instance of this strain.

In Oregon, the CDC has reported the state's first case of human bird flu, traced to a broader outbreak connected to a commercial poultry farm. Health authorities are investigating the spread, as the virus has infected 150,000 birds.

(With inputs from agencies.)