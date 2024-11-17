Left Menu

New Health Crisis Alerts: Dengue Surge, Mpox in California, and More

The latest health brief highlights a severe dengue outbreak in Bangladesh, California's first Clade I Mpox case, and Oregon's first human bird flu. Additionally, significant cuts at Eyenovia, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s proposed FDA changes are noted. Other stories include Sudan's cholera suspicion and a Syndax blood cancer drug approval.

Updated: 17-11-2024 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest health developments, Bangladesh is grappling with its deadliest dengue outbreak in recent years, with over 400 fatalities reported. Rising temperatures and an extended monsoon season are fueling this health crisis, severely impacting urban centers.

Meanwhile, California has recorded its first Clade I Mpox case, with officials linking it to travel from Eastern Africa. The CDC has confirmed the case, marking the first U.S. instance of this strain.

In Oregon, the CDC has reported the state's first case of human bird flu, traced to a broader outbreak connected to a commercial poultry farm. Health authorities are investigating the spread, as the virus has infected 150,000 birds.

