Sabarimala Pilgrims Get Swift Medical Aid with Rapid Ambulance Units

The Kerala Health Department has deployed rapid action ambulance units in Sabarimala to provide emergency medical support to pilgrims. In addition to existing services, they have set up 19 emergency centers and oxygen parlours along the pilgrimage route, accessible by toll-free numbers.

Sabarimala pilgrims can now access swift medical aid as the Kerala Health Department has deployed rapid action ambulance units. This move aims to bolster emergency services during the pilgrimage.

State Health Minister Veena George confirmed the deployment, stating that the units complement existing ambulance services and the Kaniv 108 programme. These units are scattered along the Lord Ayyappa temple route.

Emergency medical centers, oxygen parlours, and robust hospital facilities have been prepared from Pamba to Sannidhanam. Pilgrims in need can dial toll-free 108 or an emergency landline for assistance. The 41-day pilgrimage season began on Saturday, marking Vrichikam's first day.

