Surviving Sudan's Siege: Stories of Resilience on Tuti Island

Tuti Island, a microcosm of Sudan's war devastation, saw families flee amid a siege by the Rapid Support Forces. Over 61,000 deaths were reported in Khartoum state. Famine and disease are rampant, with displaced residents suffering from lack of food and medical care, particularly for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Omdurman | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:30 IST
  • Sudan

In the heart of Sudan's turmoil, Tuti Island has become a poignant symbol of the ongoing conflict. Families have been fleeing the island, besieged by the Rapid Support Forces, with many finding refuge in shelters after enduring months of hardship and disease threats.

According to a recent report, the death toll in Khartoum state during the first 14 months of the war has surpassed 61,000, far exceeding previous records. Activists have accused the RSF of demanding exorbitant fees for evacuations amidst the crisis.

The island's residents, faced with scarce food and rampant diseases, are battling severe conditions, with children suffering from treatable mosquito-borne diseases like dengue only upon reaching safer grounds in Omdurman. The humanitarian response remains strained, as funding shortfalls shutter aid efforts, leaving many to fend for themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

