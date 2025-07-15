Tragedy Unfolding: RSF's Devastating Attacks in North Kordofan

In a harrowing series of events, Sudanese activists revealed that nearly 300 civilians have been killed since Saturday in North Kordofan state by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The attacks come amid ongoing fierce clashes with the Sudanese army, emphasizing the devastating impact of the civil war igniting since April 2023.

The Emergency Lawyers human rights group reported that the RSF targeted several villages around the city of Bara, killing over 200 people in Shag Alnom and dozens more across other areas. Many were brutally slaughtered through arson or gunfire, while scores remain missing in the aftermath of the onslaught.

The extent of these attacks, which forced over 3,400 people to flee from their homes, has sparked widespread condemnation. Human rights organizations and the United States have condemned the RSF, accusing them of war crimes. Despite RSF leadership's promise to hold perpetrators accountable, the looming humanitarian crisis in Sudan intensifies, further burdened by diminished global aid and spreading diseases.

