Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolding: RSF's Devastating Attacks in North Kordofan

Sudanese activists have accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing nearly 300 people in a series of attacks on North Kordofan since Saturday. The group, in a civil war with the Sudanese army, reportedly attacked several villages, prompting international criticism and accusations of war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:20 IST
Tragedy Unfolding: RSF's Devastating Attacks in North Kordofan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing series of events, Sudanese activists revealed that nearly 300 civilians have been killed since Saturday in North Kordofan state by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The attacks come amid ongoing fierce clashes with the Sudanese army, emphasizing the devastating impact of the civil war igniting since April 2023.

The Emergency Lawyers human rights group reported that the RSF targeted several villages around the city of Bara, killing over 200 people in Shag Alnom and dozens more across other areas. Many were brutally slaughtered through arson or gunfire, while scores remain missing in the aftermath of the onslaught.

The extent of these attacks, which forced over 3,400 people to flee from their homes, has sparked widespread condemnation. Human rights organizations and the United States have condemned the RSF, accusing them of war crimes. Despite RSF leadership's promise to hold perpetrators accountable, the looming humanitarian crisis in Sudan intensifies, further burdened by diminished global aid and spreading diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025