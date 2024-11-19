Africa CDC Urges US to Reassess Rwanda Travel Advisory Amid Marburg Virus Success

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called on the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) to lift the Level 3 travel advisory (“Reconsider Travel”) issued for Rwanda due to the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak. The advisory, issued on October 7, 2024, no longer reflects the current epidemiological situation in Rwanda, where significant progress has been made in containing the outbreak.

In a formal letter to Xavier Becerra, U.S. HHS Secretary, and Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director of the US CDC, Africa CDC Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya outlined Rwanda’s achievements in managing the outbreak. The country has gone 18 days without reporting a new MVD case, with all previous patients discharged and a 100% completion rate of contact monitoring.

Rwanda’s Response and Containment Efforts

Since confirming its first Marburg Virus Disease case on September 27, 2024, Rwanda has implemented robust measures to curtail the virus’s spread. These include:

Enhanced Surveillance: Nationwide systems were upgraded for prompt detection and response to cases.

Effective Contact Tracing: Rwanda deployed innovative technologies and community-focused strategies to trace and isolate cases swiftly.

Upgraded Treatment Facilities: Treatment centers were expanded and modernized, adhering to global standards.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Educational outreach educated communities about prevention and symptoms of MVD.

These efforts, supported by Africa CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other international partners, have been instrumental in limiting the spread of the virus.

Outbreak Statistics and Risk Assessment

Of the 66 reported cases, Rwanda recorded 51 recoveries, while the case fatality rate stood at 22.7%, significantly lower than previous MVD outbreaks in the region. Surveillance has extended beyond human cases to include monitoring fruit bats—the virus's source—and caves across the country.

Rwanda has also collaborated with research teams to deploy new vaccines and therapeutics that contributed to the improved recovery rates.

During the Africa CDC’s weekly media briefing, Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, emphasized vigilance despite progress. "More than a month without a death from Marburg is indicative of the sound progress we have made, but the country remains vigilant," he stated.

Evaluations from Africa CDC and WHO confirm that the risk of further transmission is low, with no recorded cases outside Rwanda or in the United States.

Economic Impact of Travel Advisory

The Level 3 travel advisory has negatively impacted Rwanda’s critical tourism and business sectors. The Africa CDC has stressed the importance of revising the advisory to align with the current epidemiological context and support Rwanda’s economic recovery.

“Revising the advisory would not only recognize Rwanda’s public health achievements but also bolster its efforts to rebuild its economy,” said Dr. Kaseya.

A Call for Partnership and Recognition

Africa CDC reaffirmed its commitment to collaboration with global partners, including the United States, to strengthen health security across the continent. It urged U.S. health authorities to work with international agencies in reassessing Rwanda’s situation to reflect its containment success.

Dr. Kaseya concluded, "Rwanda’s achievements demonstrate the importance of coordinated global responses. Revising the advisory will strengthen international solidarity in public health.”

Africa CDC remains focused on safeguarding public health across Africa and advancing health security partnerships globally.