Karnataka's 24/7 Helpline Revolutionizes Joint Surgery Decisions

The Karnataka government has launched a 24/7 helpline dedicated to providing patients with a free second opinion on complex elective joint surgeries, aiming to assist them in making well-informed healthcare decisions.

This helpline, under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust for the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister's Arogya Karnataka, aims to offer evidence-based guidance on joint replacement treatments. As joint issues like arthritis become more prevalent, the helpline can help patients choose the best treatment path, including alternatives to surgery.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the helpline's role in bolstering healthcare access, allowing citizens to seek advice in Kannada and English from expert surgeons. This 24/7 service is part of the state's commitment to delivering comprehensive and personalized medical advice on joint-related health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)