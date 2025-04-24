Left Menu

Breakthrough in Osteoarthritis Treatment: Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical's MM-II Shows Promise

Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical unveil promising data on MM-II, a non-opioid treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Published in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage journal, the study reveals that a single MM-II injection offers extended pain relief and cartilage protection. Recently, the FDA granted it Fast Track Designation.

Updated: 24-04-2025 18:04 IST
Tel Aviv, Israel - In a remarkable scientific advancement, India's Sun Pharma, in collaboration with Israel's Moebius Medical, has published groundbreaking data on MM-II, a non-opioid treatment targeting knee osteoarthritis. This development has been featured in the prestigious journal, Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.

According to the studies, a single injection of MM-II can offer sustained pain relief while providing critical protection to the cartilage, marking a significant leap in osteoarthritis treatment options. The drug, a product of Israeli innovation and supported by Sun Pharma, has already attracted significant attention within the medical community.

In recognition of its potential impact, the U.S. FDA has granted MM-II a Fast Track Designation, expediting its path to broader use. Further discussions and presentations on these findings are anticipated at the upcoming OARSI 2025 World Congress.

