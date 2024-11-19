Left Menu

Hennessy Workers Strike Over China Tariff Impact

Hennessy employees are striking against plans to bottle cognac in China, a move to skirt tariffs. Around 500 workers have ceased operations, fearing job losses. Bottling in China could offset high duties but raises local job concerns. The cognac industry faces challenges due to poor harvests and declining sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hennessy staff continue their strike this Wednesday over disputes about bottling cognac in China to sidestep tariffs, a union representative revealed. Close to 500 employees have halted work as fears mount over potential job losses.

Planned to circumvent heavy tariffs, bottling in China could offer financial relief but poses a serious threat to local employment. The industry is already grappling with a bad harvest and declining sales in major markets like the U.S. and China.

The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac urges the French government to seek diplomatic solutions to these tariff challenges. Meanwhile, companies like Remy Cointreau consider raising prices instead of relocating production lines offshore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

