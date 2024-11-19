Hennessy Workers Strike Over China Tariff Impact

Hennessy staff continue their strike this Wednesday over disputes about bottling cognac in China to sidestep tariffs, a union representative revealed. Close to 500 employees have halted work as fears mount over potential job losses.

Planned to circumvent heavy tariffs, bottling in China could offer financial relief but poses a serious threat to local employment. The industry is already grappling with a bad harvest and declining sales in major markets like the U.S. and China.

The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac urges the French government to seek diplomatic solutions to these tariff challenges. Meanwhile, companies like Remy Cointreau consider raising prices instead of relocating production lines offshore.

(With inputs from agencies.)