Luxury Giant LVMH Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Sector Slowdown

LVMH, the global luxury leader, reported a 3% sales decline in Q1, missing expectations amidst economic uncertainty. The fashion and leather goods sector, including Louis Vuitton and Dior, registered a 5% drop. Amid looming U.S. recession fears, the luxury sector braces for continued challenges, leveraging pricing power against tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST
On Monday, LVMH, the renowned luxury conglomerate, announced a 3% drop in first-quarter sales, falling short of expectations amidst a turbulent economic landscape. The French group, which owns prestigious labels such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Bulgari, and Hennessy, reported that its sales totaled 20.3 billion euros (approximately $23.08 billion) for the first quarter.

Compared to a mere 1% growth in the previous quarter and against analysts' forecasts of 2% growth, LVMH's fashion and leather goods division suffered a significant 5% decrease in sales. This division, central to the group with nearly half of the total sales and over three-quarters of the operating profit, showed weak performance in the U.S. and Japan. With uncertainties surrounding the Chinese market, luxury brands had anticipated the spending power of affluent Americans to drive growth within the sector.

However, escalating concerns about a potential U.S. recession, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's tariff declarations which shook the stock markets and weakened the dollar, have led to fears of a prolonged downturn for the sector. The luxury sector, benefiting from high margins on premium-priced products, plans to utilize its pricing strategies to protect profit margins against the tariffs, which could impose a 20% duty on European fashion products and a 31% charge on Swiss-made watches. Trump's recent decision to delay most tariffs for 90 days has temporarily set a 10% duty rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

