Left Menu

Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Medicare-Role in Bold Healthcare Overhaul

Donald Trump has appointed Dr. Mehmet Oz as administrator of Medicare and Medicaid Services, aiming to tackle the 'illness industrial complex.' The appointment comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, with a promise to reform rather than dismantle Obamacare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:34 IST
Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Medicare-Role in Bold Healthcare Overhaul

In a strategic healthcare move, President-elect Donald Trump announced his selection of Dr. Mehmet Oz as the new head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency responsible for a $2.6 trillion budget. Oz, a popular TV personality and medical professional, gains this pivotal role amidst ongoing debates about the future of U.S. healthcare systems.

Teaming up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appointed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, the duo pledges to address what Trump refers to as the 'illness industrial complex' and rampant systemic inefficiencies. This announcement aligns with Trump's goal to fix what he describes as a healthcare system that burdens both American citizens and the national budget.

The agency oversees crucial health insurance programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, covering over 140 million Americans. Oz, known for his controversial stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to navigate complex healthcare reforms. Meanwhile, Trump's earlier commitment not to cut Medicare benefits contrasts with indications that federal Medicaid subsidies may lapse post-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024