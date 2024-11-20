Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Medicare-Role in Bold Healthcare Overhaul

In a strategic healthcare move, President-elect Donald Trump announced his selection of Dr. Mehmet Oz as the new head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency responsible for a $2.6 trillion budget. Oz, a popular TV personality and medical professional, gains this pivotal role amidst ongoing debates about the future of U.S. healthcare systems.

Teaming up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appointed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, the duo pledges to address what Trump refers to as the 'illness industrial complex' and rampant systemic inefficiencies. This announcement aligns with Trump's goal to fix what he describes as a healthcare system that burdens both American citizens and the national budget.

The agency oversees crucial health insurance programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, covering over 140 million Americans. Oz, known for his controversial stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to navigate complex healthcare reforms. Meanwhile, Trump's earlier commitment not to cut Medicare benefits contrasts with indications that federal Medicaid subsidies may lapse post-2025.

