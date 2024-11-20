Dollar Dips as Bitcoin Surges Amid Trump's Emerging Economic Policies

The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-week low against major global currencies on Wednesday, extending a three-day decline. This market shift follows a recent rally spurred by Donald Trump's election. Despite a temporary boost, the dollar's strength faded alongside other safe-haven currencies like the yen, especially after Russia's foreign minister stated efforts to avoid nuclear conflict.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, crept up toward a fresh peak, driven by optimism for favorable crypto regulations under the new U.S. administration. The dollar index, which assesses the greenback against six key currencies, dipped before slightly recovering, partially due to a weakening yen. The index had previously climbed to a one-year high, buoyed by expectations for significant fiscal changes.

Investors are keenly awaiting further economic appointments from Trump, including the position of Treasury Secretary, following mixed reactions to his recent cabinet picks. Analysts advise focusing on strong economic data and potential adjustments to Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations for long-term dollar forecasts, especially as robust economic indicators continue to emerge.

