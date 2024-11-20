Delhi's Health Sector Takes a Leap: 295 CMOs Promoted

In a significant development for Delhi's healthcare sector, the city's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has greenlit the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers working in government hospitals, as per the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules, 2009.

The move is aimed at addressing long-standing employee issues, ensuring timely promotions, and fostering better working conditions. However, the case of the Medical Superintendent at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital remains unresolved due to a sexual harassment allegation.

Despite considering 302 candidates for promotion, six were found unfit, and one awaits the outcome of a vigilance inquiry. Saxena's initiative underscores his commitment to enhancing career growth and service conditions for government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)