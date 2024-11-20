Left Menu

Delhi's Health Sector Takes a Leap: 295 CMOs Promoted

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in government hospitals to promote career progression and improve working conditions. This decision was made under the Delhi Health Service Rules, 2009. One promotion was withheld due to a pending sexual harassment case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:47 IST
In a significant development for Delhi's healthcare sector, the city's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has greenlit the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers working in government hospitals, as per the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules, 2009.

The move is aimed at addressing long-standing employee issues, ensuring timely promotions, and fostering better working conditions. However, the case of the Medical Superintendent at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital remains unresolved due to a sexual harassment allegation.

Despite considering 302 candidates for promotion, six were found unfit, and one awaits the outcome of a vigilance inquiry. Saxena's initiative underscores his commitment to enhancing career growth and service conditions for government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

