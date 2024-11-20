Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Jhansi Hospital Claims More Young Lives

A fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi has led to the deaths of 15 children, including three who succumbed recently. The fire broke out in the NICU ward, where initially 49 children were being treated. Rescue operations saved 39, but several were critically injured.

Updated: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST
A devastating fire at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi has claimed more young lives, raising the death toll to 15. Initially affecting the NICU ward on the night of November 15, the fire led to chaos and tragedy among the 49 children present.

Despite valiant rescue efforts that saved 39 children, three of those rescued have since succumbed to their injuries, according to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, Principal of the college. He shared these heartbreaking updates with the media as the community mourns the loss.

The tragedy has highlighted critical safety concerns and the ongoing challenges faced by hospitals. As investigations continue, attention is also drawn to the two children still in serious condition, further underscoring the need for continued vigilance and care.

Latest News

