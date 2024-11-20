Left Menu

Rethinking Heart Health Strategies: Afib, Pacemakers, and Blood Pressure in Focus

A Canadian study reveals that younger atrial fibrillation patients without stroke risk factors do not benefit from blood thinners. Recycled pacemakers function effectively abroad, while tighter blood pressure control for type 2 diabetes patients significantly lowers cardiovascular risks. These findings were discussed at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:32 IST
A Canadian study has shed new light on the treatment of younger atrial fibrillation patients. The research, unveiled at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, indicates that patients under 65 with no additional stroke risk factors do not benefit from anticoagulant therapy such as rivaroxaban.

In another presentation at the conference, recycled cardiac pacemakers were shown to be as effective as new devices. The U.S. FDA permits the export of re-sterilized pacemakers for reuse, potentially saving lives in low-income countries where access is limited.

Furthermore, a Chinese study found tighter blood pressure control significantly benefits adults with type 2 diabetes, reducing the risk of cardiovascular events. Intensive treatment showed a 21% reduction in major events compared to standard care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

