Boosting Cardiorespiratory Fitness May Cut Dementia Risk by 35%

A study suggests that high cardiorespiratory fitness can reduce the risk of dementia by 35%, even in individuals with a genetic inclination for the condition. Researchers found that improved aerobic fitness is linked with higher cognitive function and delayed dementia onset by 18 months.

Recent research indicates that increasing cardiorespiratory fitness can lower the risk of developing dementia by as much as 35%, even for those with a genetic predisposition. The study highlights the potential of aerobic fitness in enhancing cognitive function and delaying the onset of dementia by approximately 18 months.

Cardiorespiratory fitness, a measure of how efficiently oxygen is delivered to muscles and organs during exercise, tends to decrease with age, affecting the body’s supply capabilities. Activities like cycling, running, and aerobic exercises are recommended to improve this fitness level.

The study, involving over 61,000 participants aged between 39 and 70, revealed that individuals with high cardiorespiratory fitness scores possessed better cognitive function and faced a lower risk of dementia. Participants were tested via a six-minute exercise session on a stationary bike to develop these scores.

