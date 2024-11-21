Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Methanol Poisoning Claims Four Lives in Laos Party Town

In Laos' party town of Vang Vieng, a methanol poisoning incident claimed four lives, including those of an Australian teenager and an American tourist. Several others, including a New Zealander, are affected. Authorities are urging caution as they investigate the source of the tainted alcohol.

Updated: 21-11-2024 10:14 IST

  • Laos

In a tragic turn of events, Vang Vieng in Laos has become the center of a methanol poisoning scandal, resulting in the deaths of four tourists, including 19-year-old Bianca Jones from Australia. Australia's Prime Minister confirmed her death, which occurred after being evacuated to a Thai hospital.

The US State Department also verified the demise of an American, but in a gesture of respect, withheld further details. The poisoning incident casts a shadow over Vang Vieng, famously known for its lively party atmosphere.

Reports suggest that tainted beverages containing methanol were the culprits. As authorities continue to probe the incident, New Zealand's Foreign Ministry indicated a citizen might also be a victim. Meanwhile, Denmark confirmed the deaths of two of its nationals in Laos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

