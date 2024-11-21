Left Menu

Resolute Mining CEO Released Amid Mali Tax Dispute

Resolute Mining's CEO Terence Holohan and two other employees, detained by Mali authorities for discussions on the company's business activities and taxes, have been released after the miner agreed to a $160 million payment to resolve a tax dispute. The employees are now safe and have left Mali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:36 IST
Resolute Mining CEO Released Amid Mali Tax Dispute

In a significant development, Australia's Resolute Mining has announced that its CEO, Terence Holohan, along with two other employees detained in Mali, have been released.

The trio had been held in Mali's capital, Bamako, for talks concerning Resolute's business activities and tax obligations. The miner had previously stated its intention to pay $160 million to Mali to settle the ongoing tax dispute.

According to a company statement, all three individuals have safely exited the Economic and Financial Centre of Bamako and have departed the country, ensuring their well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024