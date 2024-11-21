Resolute Mining CEO Released Amid Mali Tax Dispute
Resolute Mining's CEO Terence Holohan and two other employees, detained by Mali authorities for discussions on the company's business activities and taxes, have been released after the miner agreed to a $160 million payment to resolve a tax dispute. The employees are now safe and have left Mali.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:36 IST
In a significant development, Australia's Resolute Mining has announced that its CEO, Terence Holohan, along with two other employees detained in Mali, have been released.
The trio had been held in Mali's capital, Bamako, for talks concerning Resolute's business activities and tax obligations. The miner had previously stated its intention to pay $160 million to Mali to settle the ongoing tax dispute.
According to a company statement, all three individuals have safely exited the Economic and Financial Centre of Bamako and have departed the country, ensuring their well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement