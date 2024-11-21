WHO Secures $1.7 Billion in Pledges, Reaching 53% of Target for Global Health Strategy Funding

The first-ever Investment Round of the World Health Organization (WHO) reached a significant milestone today at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazilian President H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Heads of state and government reaffirmed their commitment to a sustainably funded WHO, with new financial pledges announced and a focus on maintaining momentum through South Africa's 2025 G20 Chairmanship.

The G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration emphasized the central role of WHO in the global health architecture, highlighting the need for “adequate, predictable, transparent, flexible, and sustainable financing” to support the organization’s global health goals. The declaration also endorsed the WHO Investment Round as a critical step in securing financial resources for WHO’s activities.

Boosting WHO's Global Health Strategy Funding

The WHO Investment Round aims to raise funds for the Organization’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work, designed to save an additional 40 million lives over the next four years. Through this initiative, WHO is shifting its funding model to enhance predictability, flexibility, and resilience, ensuring the organization can respond effectively to future health crises.

With recent pledges from Australia, Indonesia, and Spain, WHO has secured US$ 1.7 billion, bringing the total raised so far to 53% of the US$ 7.1 billion needed for its 2025–2028 strategy. In addition to the pledges, signed agreements and expected partnerships have helped bring WHO’s total funding to US$ 3.8 billion for the next four years, a substantial increase from the 17% secured for WHO’s previous strategy in 2020.

Expanding WHO’s Donor Base

Since its launch in May, the WHO Investment Round has attracted 70 new pledges from Member States, philanthropic organizations, and private sector donors. Forty-six of these pledges involve more flexible funding, giving WHO increased flexibility in directing resources where they are most needed. The initiative has notably broadened WHO's donor base, with seven new low-income country donors and 21 from middle-income countries, reflecting a broader global commitment to investing in health.

“We are proud of the expanded base of donors and the flexible funding structure that allows WHO to respond more effectively to global health challenges,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The investment raised today will help WHO deliver on its strategy to save lives and prevent disease, and it marks an important step towards building a healthier and safer world.”

Global Leadership on Health Financing

Brazilian President H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who hosted the Investment Round, spoke about the importance of investing in global health: “The World Health Organization represents humanity’s greatest ideals. Investment over the next four years will be repaid many times over in well-being gained. It will set the foundation for future generations.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also emphasized the need for sustainable financing for WHO, stating: “The work of the WHO benefits all of us. It needs reliable financing from a broad base. Every contribution counts.”

French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the value of WHO as the “unique common, universal compass to global health,” particularly in addressing pandemics and improving human capacity in the health sector. He highlighted the creation of a new WHO Academy to strengthen the global health workforce, an initiative identified as a key priority during the COVID-19 crisis.

Looking ahead, South African President H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, who will chair the G20 in 2025, pledged to continue prioritizing sustainable financing for WHO: “We are proud to carry the baton on from Brazil and continue to spotlight the importance of WHO and the need for sustainable financing towards the goal of health for all.”

A Strong Future for Global Health

As the WHO Investment Round progresses, it is expected that additional pledges will come in the months ahead, further strengthening WHO's ability to plan and implement its global health strategy. The support from G20 leaders and a growing global coalition of donors signals a unified commitment to ensuring that WHO has the financial resources to effectively tackle future health challenges, from pandemics to long-term health inequities.