Left Menu

Thales Under Investigation: Unmasking Defence Giant's Legal Turmoil

The UK's Serious Fraud Office is probing suspected bribery and corruption at Thales, a leading European defence technology firm. The investigation, involving French authorities, focuses on allegations related to a defence contract in Asia. Thales is cooperating, emphasizing compliance with regulations while the probe is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:47 IST
Thales Under Investigation: Unmasking Defence Giant's Legal Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption involving Thales, Europe's prominent defence technology corporation.

The SFO, in conjunction with France's Parquet National Financier (PNF), has formally notified the Paris-based company of the inquiry. In response, Thales has confirmed its full cooperation with both entities as they delve into matters surrounding several of its operations in France and the UK.

The investigation pertains to possible acts of bribery involving a foreign public official, influence peddling, and money laundering, specifically linked to a military contract in Asia. Thales maintains that it adheres to strict international and national regulations and has refrained from further comments as the investigation remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024