Thales Under Investigation: Unmasking Defence Giant's Legal Turmoil

The British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption involving Thales, Europe's prominent defence technology corporation.

The SFO, in conjunction with France's Parquet National Financier (PNF), has formally notified the Paris-based company of the inquiry. In response, Thales has confirmed its full cooperation with both entities as they delve into matters surrounding several of its operations in France and the UK.

The investigation pertains to possible acts of bribery involving a foreign public official, influence peddling, and money laundering, specifically linked to a military contract in Asia. Thales maintains that it adheres to strict international and national regulations and has refrained from further comments as the investigation remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)