Revolutionary AI Tool Forecasts Mood Disorders with Sleep Data

Researchers have developed an AI-based tool capable of predicting mood disorder episodes, such as depression or mania, through sleep-wake data recorded via wearable devices. This initiative, led by Kim Jae Kyoung, demonstrates the potential of such technology in providing cost-effective solutions for mood disorder diagnosis and treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:54 IST
A groundbreaking AI tool is set to transform the field of mental health by predicting mood disorder episodes using sleep-wake data from wearable devices. Researchers, including those from the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea, highlight the significance of this innovation as it relies solely on accessible sleep pattern data.

Exploring deeper, the study analyzed extensive data from mood disorder patients to train machine learning algorithms. The AI model demonstrated remarkable accuracy in predicting depressive, manic, and hypomanic episodes based on 36 sleep-wake rhythm features, achieving up to 98% accuracy.

The study underscores the crucial role of circadian rhythms in mood disorder episodes, with specific patterns linked to increased risks of either depressive or manic episodes. The insights from this research point to promising, cost-effective pathways in diagnosing and treating mood disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

