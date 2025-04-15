Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Lawyer Ends Life Amid Depression

An elderly lawyer, Ghulam Nabi Zargar, allegedly took his own life in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Suffering from depression, he used his licensed 12-bore gun. Authorities have begun inquest proceedings while the family performs last rites following legal formalities and post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Lawyer Ends Life Amid Depression
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an elderly lawyer allegedly committed suicide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police reported that Ghulam Nabi Zargar, struggling with depression, fatally shot himself at his home using his licensed firearm.

The incident occurred late Monday night in the Alyarabad locality when the octogenarian lawyer ended his life around 11 PM. As per the officials, a preliminary investigation revealed his long-standing battle with mental health issues.

The body has been transported to a hospital, where it underwent a post-mortem examination. Subsequently, it was released to Zargar's family for final rites. Meanwhile, authorities have commenced inquest proceedings to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025