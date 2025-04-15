Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Lawyer Ends Life Amid Depression

In a tragic turn of events, an elderly lawyer allegedly committed suicide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police reported that Ghulam Nabi Zargar, struggling with depression, fatally shot himself at his home using his licensed firearm.

The incident occurred late Monday night in the Alyarabad locality when the octogenarian lawyer ended his life around 11 PM. As per the officials, a preliminary investigation revealed his long-standing battle with mental health issues.

The body has been transported to a hospital, where it underwent a post-mortem examination. Subsequently, it was released to Zargar's family for final rites. Meanwhile, authorities have commenced inquest proceedings to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)