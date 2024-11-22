FeFCon 2024: Shaping the Future of Fever Management

Left Menu

FeFCon 2024, the Fever Foundation Annual National Conference, will convene thought leaders and medical experts in Bangalore on November 23-24, 2024. The event focuses on fever management, featuring technical sessions, a science quiz, and research presentations, underlining its role in advancing healthcare practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:36 IST
Bangalore, India, is preparing to host the seventh edition of the Fever Foundation Annual National Conference, known as FeFCon 2024, on November 23 and 24. The event promises to gather an array of prominent scientists, physicians, policymakers, and researchers to discuss and develop solutions for fever management.

The conference will offer engaging technical sessions and talks by experts, focusing on fever management strategies in both adults and children. Academics and research scholars will present their latest findings, contributing to vital healthcare advancements.

Ahead of FeFCon 2024, a science quiz attracted 3,000 post-graduate medical student participants nationwide, with its grand finale planned for the opening day of the event. This year also saw a successful poster competition focusing on 'Original Research' and 'Case Studies' in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine. The Fever Foundation, led by Micro Labs, emphasizes collaborative dialogue and research to enhance fever treatment and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

