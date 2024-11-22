Left Menu

Dr. Behera to Lead NAMS: A New Era for Medical Sciences

Dr. Digambar Behera, renowned pulmonologist and Padma Shri awardee, will succeed Dr. S K Sarin as president of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, beginning a three-year term with a commitment to uphold NAMS traditions and enhance medical education, research, and healthcare delivery in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:19 IST
Dr. Behera to Lead NAMS: A New Era for Medical Sciences
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned pulmonologist Dr. Digambar Behera, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to take the helm as president of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), succeeding Dr. S K Sarin. His tenure, which kicks off during a ceremony at AIIMS, Jodhpur, will last three years, marking a pivotal moment for the institution.

Dr. Behera brings a wealth of experience to NAMS. Under his leadership, the academy aims to strengthen its impact on medical education, research, and healthcare delivery across India. Known for his dedication to medicine, Dr. Behera is currently the Director of Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

The 64th convocation and annual scientific conference of NAMS will convene on November 23-24 at AIIMS, Jodhpur, drawing attention to the ongoing contributions of India's top medical professionals. Dr. Behera expresses pride in taking over a role held by many legendary figures in medical sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024