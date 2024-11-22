Dr. Behera to Lead NAMS: A New Era for Medical Sciences

Renowned pulmonologist Dr. Digambar Behera, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to take the helm as president of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), succeeding Dr. S K Sarin. His tenure, which kicks off during a ceremony at AIIMS, Jodhpur, will last three years, marking a pivotal moment for the institution.

Dr. Behera brings a wealth of experience to NAMS. Under his leadership, the academy aims to strengthen its impact on medical education, research, and healthcare delivery across India. Known for his dedication to medicine, Dr. Behera is currently the Director of Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

The 64th convocation and annual scientific conference of NAMS will convene on November 23-24 at AIIMS, Jodhpur, drawing attention to the ongoing contributions of India's top medical professionals. Dr. Behera expresses pride in taking over a role held by many legendary figures in medical sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)