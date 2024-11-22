New MoU Boosts BHU's IMS towards World-Class Healthcare
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has partnered with BHU and the Ministry of Education to enhance funding for the Institute of Medical Sciences at BHU. This collaboration aims to improve healthcare services and establish IMS as a leading medical institute through grants and technical support.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare joined forces with Banaras Hindu University and the Ministry of Education to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that promises increased funding and technical support for the Institute of Medical Sciences at BHU.
This significant MoU is set to provide grants-in-aid to IMS, following a funding model similar to that of new AIIMS institutions being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The initiative is designed to bolster the availability of affordable, high-quality healthcare services for local communities.
Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized the collaboration's potential to enhance clinical care services, reduce patient referrals, and cut healthcare costs. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed these sentiments, noting the MoU's role in fostering academic and research collaboration, ultimately positioning IMS as a world-class institution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
