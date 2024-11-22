Global Markets Shift: Dollar Surges as Euro and Pound Tumble, Bitcoin Nears Unprecedented Heights
The euro hit a two-year low as global markets experienced shifts. While the U.S. business activity showed growth, the eurozone and UK faced contractions. The dollar strengthened and Bitcoin surged toward $100,000 amid changed investor expectations and potential policy shifts after the U.S. election.
The euro plummeted to a two-year low on Friday, prompting global financial analysts to eye the currency markets with caution. This decline coincided with a surge in the dollar as new business activity data in key regions altered investment landscapes significantly.
HCOB's preliminary composite eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 48.1 in November. This marks a 10-month low, indicating contraction, while Britain's PMI also dropped, as tax hikes appeared to cool economic activity. In stark contrast, U.S. business sectors showed expansion, with the S&P Global's Composite PMI Output Index climbing to a 19-month high.
The dollar's rise further pressured the euro, as the greenback recorded a third consecutive weekly gain. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's journey upward continued, fueled by expectations of a favorable regulatory climate from the incoming Trump administration. Central banks worldwide now grapple with interest rate decisions to stabilize their economies amid these rapid changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- euro
- dollar
- bitcoin
- PMI
- US economy
- ECB
- GBP
- dollar index
- interest rates
- economic integration
ALSO READ
Imran Khan Faces Courtroom Drama Amid GBP 190 Million Settlement Case
Powell: Rate Cuts on Hold as US Economy Stays Strong
Trade Turbulence: ECB Braces for Trump's Protectionist Policies
Eurozone Bond Yields Plummet as ECB Rate Cut Bets Surge
Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid Russian Tensions and ECB Rate Speculations