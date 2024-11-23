Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis: The Toll on Respiratory Health

Delhi's relentless air pollution is exacerbating respiratory diseases, according to healthcare professionals. Dr. Ankita Gupta, from the Department of Respiratory Medicine, warns that the influx of particulate matter can worsen symptoms and lead to additional health complications.

For patients with existing lung issues, the usual medication doses may prove insufficient during severe pollution periods, necessitating increased care and altered treatment plans, as noted by Dr. Ujjwal Parakh of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Prolonged exposure can reduce lung function and inflate the risk of conditions like asthma and chronic bronchitis.

Preventative strategies are vital, including staying indoors during peak pollution, wearing masks, and enhancing indoor air quality with purifying plants. The air quality in Delhi remains hazardous, having lingered in the 'severe' category for days, underscoring the need for urgent public health measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)