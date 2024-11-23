Left Menu

Combatting India's Non-Communicable Disease Crisis

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and Kailash Hospital hosted an event highlighting the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. The event focused on the importance of preventive measures, healthier lifestyles, and positive parenting practices to reduce NCD prevalence, which is projected to reach 75% by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:13 IST
Combatting India's Non-Communicable Disease Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and Kailash Hospital organised an influential event on Saturday to address the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. Aiming to shed light on preventive strategies, the gathering emphasized better lifestyle choices and effective parenting to combat NCDs among adolescents and adults.

The event featured an engaging workshop and a conference dedicated to discussing NCD prevention. Recent statistics reveal a concerning rise in NCDs across the nation, with prevalence figures jumping from 8.6 per cent in 1995 to a staggering 60 per cent of all deaths today.

Experts predict that without intervention, NCDs may account for 75 per cent of deaths by 2030. In response, the Indian government has vowed to prioritize prevention and treatment. Supporting efforts include the IAP's Sankalp Sampoona Swastha Mission, aimed at educating schoolchildren and their families about healthy lifestyle habits using the '75210' framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024