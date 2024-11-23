Combatting India's Non-Communicable Disease Crisis

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and Kailash Hospital organised an influential event on Saturday to address the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. Aiming to shed light on preventive strategies, the gathering emphasized better lifestyle choices and effective parenting to combat NCDs among adolescents and adults.

The event featured an engaging workshop and a conference dedicated to discussing NCD prevention. Recent statistics reveal a concerning rise in NCDs across the nation, with prevalence figures jumping from 8.6 per cent in 1995 to a staggering 60 per cent of all deaths today.

Experts predict that without intervention, NCDs may account for 75 per cent of deaths by 2030. In response, the Indian government has vowed to prioritize prevention and treatment. Supporting efforts include the IAP's Sankalp Sampoona Swastha Mission, aimed at educating schoolchildren and their families about healthy lifestyle habits using the '75210' framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)