Centralized Cornea Transplant Registry: A New Mandate

The Centre has mandated states to ensure that all cornea and tissue transplants are registered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). This move aims to streamline data collection on donations, transplants, and waiting lists, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the transplant process.

In a significant move to streamline and enhance transparency in the process of cornea and tissue transplants, the Centre has directed states to integrate these procedures with the national registry maintained by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Hospitals and eye banks are now obligated to report detailed data on the number of patients awaiting transplants, as well as the donations and completed procedures, to NOTTO. A senior official confirmed that similar to liver and kidney transplants, the waiting lists for cornea transplants will become accessible on a centralized platform.

Highlighting gaps in the current system, the directive also puts pressure on non-performing eye banks to increase their donation activities, warning that poor performance could impact their registration renewal. Eye banks must ensure linked donation centers uphold mandated standards, ensuring a consistent and efficient registry system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

