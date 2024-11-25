DFFE Condemns Rising Harassment of Cape Fur Seals Amid Rabies Concerns

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has raised alarm over the growing incidents of harassment and brutality toward Cape fur seals along South Africa’s coastline. These occurrences have intensified since the detection of the rabies virus in the seal population, heightening public safety concerns.

The department outlined various forms of abuse being inflicted on Cape fur seals, including allowing dogs to attack resting seals, stoning them, and engaging in teasing or enticing behaviours for photo or video opportunities, often for social media content. There have also been reports of feeding seals for financial gain to enable interactions such as photo sessions, an act which the DFFE says not only endangers the animals but is also illegal.

“These behaviours, particularly in areas such as Hout Bay harbour, constitute harassment and illegal feeding, which are criminal offences under the Threatened or Protected Marine Species Regulations of 2017,” the DFFE stated.

Rabies Risk and Public Safety

Cape fur seals are vital to the marine ecosystem, and while the majority are healthy, individuals exhibiting unusual behaviours—such as lethargy, aggression, or a lack of flight response when approached—should be treated with caution. These symptoms may indicate rabies infection, which poses a risk to both humans and animals.

The department advised the public to maintain a minimum distance of 15 meters from such seals and to immediately report concerning sightings to the relevant authorities. Walking dogs off-leash near seals can lead to attacks, which not only constitute criminal conduct but also risk the spread of rabies if a dog is bitten.

Protective Measures and Reporting Channels

The DFFE stressed that Cape fur seals are a protected species, and physical interactions, harassment, or feeding them are strictly prohibited. The department has measures in place for the rehabilitation or medical care of seals and handling suspected rabies cases.

“To avoid prosecution and ensure public safety, members of the public are urged not to engage in these illegal activities,” the department said. It also reminded citizens that protecting marine life is essential to preserving the broader ecosystem.

For any concerns, the public is encouraged to report incidents to the following:

DFFE Hotline: 0800 205 005

SPCA: 021 700 4158/9

City of Cape Town: 021 480 7700

A Call for Respect and Responsibility

The DFFE has appealed to South Africans to act responsibly when encountering seals, emphasizing that these animals are not only a critical part of the marine environment but are also protected by law. Efforts to educate the public about the ecological importance of Cape fur seals and the risks associated with human interaction are underway, as the department collaborates with local organizations and authorities to enhance enforcement and conservation efforts.

The department reiterated its commitment to balancing the protection of marine biodiversity with the safety of coastal communities, urging all citizens to contribute to a harmonious coexistence with nature.