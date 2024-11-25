Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Korba: Ambulance Deaths Stir Controversy

A mother and her premature twin newborns died during an ambulance transfer in Korba, India. The husband alleges insufficient oxygen caused the deaths, while authorities deny this. The incident occurred after complications in a home birth. Police are investigating the contrasting claims to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:14 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Korba district, Chhattisgarh, as a woman in her 20s and her premature newborn twins died in an ambulance transfer on Monday, officials reported.

Bihari Lal Rathiya, the husband of the deceased woman, alleged that their deaths were due to a lack of oxygen in the ambulance—a claim contested by health authorities.

Anganwadi worker Kanti Rathiya had prematurely delivered twins at her home in Jogipali village under Kartala development block. The delivery, occurring in the seventh month of pregnancy, left the newborns in a weakened state, according to Dr. SN Kesari, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Korba. Initially transferred to the Kartala Health Centre, they were then referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Korba. Unfortunately, the mother and infants died en route. Police continue investigating the cause of death while recorded statements from the deceased woman's relatives are evaluated, according to Daud Kujur, head of the police unit at the Medical College and Hospital in Korba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

