Commotion in Bilaspur: OPD Services Disrupted by Unruly Attendant
The outpatient department at Bilaspur's Regional Hospital faced an hour-long disruption after a patient's attendant allegedly misbehaved with an on-duty gynecologist. The situation was calmed by security guards, and a police complaint was filed against the woman. Services resumed after senior officials intervened.
The outpatient services at Bilaspur's Regional Hospital faced a disruption on Monday due to a confrontation involving a patient's attendant and an on-duty gynecologist, according to officials.
Sources stated that the woman stormed the gynecologist's OPD, demanding immediate attention for her daughter. The situation escalated when the doctor requested a prescription, leading to threats and an attempted attack by the disgruntled attendant.
Thanks to the swift intervention of hospital security, the altercation was contained. A written complaint has been lodged with the police, following a statement by Medical Superintendent AK Singh. Normalcy returned only after senior officials were able to convince the doctor to resume her duties.
