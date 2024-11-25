Commotion in Bilaspur: OPD Services Disrupted by Unruly Attendant

The outpatient services at Bilaspur's Regional Hospital faced a disruption on Monday due to a confrontation involving a patient's attendant and an on-duty gynecologist, according to officials.

Sources stated that the woman stormed the gynecologist's OPD, demanding immediate attention for her daughter. The situation escalated when the doctor requested a prescription, leading to threats and an attempted attack by the disgruntled attendant.

Thanks to the swift intervention of hospital security, the altercation was contained. A written complaint has been lodged with the police, following a statement by Medical Superintendent AK Singh. Normalcy returned only after senior officials were able to convince the doctor to resume her duties.

