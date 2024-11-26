Breakthroughs and Setbacks: Latest Health News Highlights

The U.S. FDA has approved BridgeBio's new oral drug, Attruby, for treating transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, marking a significant milestone in addressing this rare heart condition. This approval introduces stiff competition in a market previously dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel.

Agilent, a prominent medical equipment manufacturer, has projected lower-than-expected annual profits, casting a shadow over its recent fourth-quarter success. The company attributes this to the cautious investment patterns of early-stage biotech firms, despite interest rate cuts meant to buoy the sector's funding landscape.

Merck's drug Winrevair has emerged as a potential game-changer for patients suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension, demonstrating a significant reduction in mortality risk during clinical trials. This news comes as a boost following its U.S. approval earlier this year.

