Breakthrough Probiotic V-Ferin Launched by Lee Health Domain to Combat Vaginal Infections

In Hyderabad, Lee Health Domain has launched V-Ferin, a groundbreaking probiotic supplement designed to tackle vaginal infections. The supplement is formulated with probiotics, lactoferrin peptide, and cranberry extract to enhance the vaginal microbiome and support women's health.

According to WHO, vaginal infections affect around 25-30% of women, often leading to discomfort, and in severe cases, fertility issues. Unlike conventional treatments that only treat symptoms, V-Ferin aims at the root causes, providing a natural and holistic approach.

Free of artificial additives and chemicals, V-Ferin presents itself as a gentle solution for maintaining vaginal health. Currently, V-Ferin is accessible through pharmacies and online platforms including its official site and Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)