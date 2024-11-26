Left Menu

Breakthrough Probiotic V-Ferin Launched by Lee Health Domain to Combat Vaginal Infections

Lee Health Domain introduces V-Ferin, a probiotic supplement for vaginal infections. Formulated with probiotics, lactoferrin, and cranberry extract, it promotes a healthy vaginal microbiome. V-Ferin, free from artificial additives, aims to address infection causes and ensure women's health naturally. Available in pharmacies and online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:13 IST
Breakthrough Probiotic V-Ferin Launched by Lee Health Domain to Combat Vaginal Infections
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, Lee Health Domain has launched V-Ferin, a groundbreaking probiotic supplement designed to tackle vaginal infections. The supplement is formulated with probiotics, lactoferrin peptide, and cranberry extract to enhance the vaginal microbiome and support women's health.

According to WHO, vaginal infections affect around 25-30% of women, often leading to discomfort, and in severe cases, fertility issues. Unlike conventional treatments that only treat symptoms, V-Ferin aims at the root causes, providing a natural and holistic approach.

Free of artificial additives and chemicals, V-Ferin presents itself as a gentle solution for maintaining vaginal health. Currently, V-Ferin is accessible through pharmacies and online platforms including its official site and Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024