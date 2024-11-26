Aseptic Revolution: Akums & Jagdale Transform India's RTD Market

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest CDMO, has teamed up with Jagdale Industries Private Ltd. to revolutionize the ready-to-drink (RTD) market in India through aseptic manufacturing. This partnership aims to deliver innovative, non-milk-based carton packing solutions for wellness and therapeutic products.

As the demand for health-focused beverages surges in India, the collaboration seeks to provide wellness drinks, sports nutrition, and critical care products with superior aseptic packaging. Such technology ensures safety, long shelf life, and nutrient retention without refrigeration—key advantages in India's climate.

Recognizing the growing consumer trend towards health and environmental sustainability, this venture by Akums and Jagdale harnesses the strengths of both companies. The initiative positions itself as a catalyst in the healthcare and RTD beverage market, offering inclusivity and addressing a spectrum of dietary needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)