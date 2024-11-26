Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Shares Surge as Biden Proposes Expanded Drug Coverage

Shares of Novo Nordisk gained 1.3% following U.S. President Biden's proposal to expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity drugs. The change could take effect in 2026, potentially lowering costs for millions of Americans. The market reacted with Novo's and Eli Lilly's stocks rising, while Amgen's dipped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:25 IST
Novo Nordisk Shares Surge as Biden Proposes Expanded Drug Coverage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk experienced a 1.3% increase on Tuesday. This rise followed a proposal from U.S. President Joe Biden aiming to extend coverage for anti-obesity drugs under Medicare and Medicaid.

Novo Nordisk responded positively to the proposal, stating that it represents a significant advancement for patient care. The expanded coverage might be implemented by 2026 and could substantially reduce out-of-pocket expenses for American patients.

Market reactions saw U.S. counterparts like Eli Lilly rise in premarket trading, while Amgen's shares fell by nearly 8%, amid disappointing trial data for its obesity treatment contender, MariTide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024