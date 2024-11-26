Novo Nordisk Shares Surge as Biden Proposes Expanded Drug Coverage

Shares of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk experienced a 1.3% increase on Tuesday. This rise followed a proposal from U.S. President Joe Biden aiming to extend coverage for anti-obesity drugs under Medicare and Medicaid.

Novo Nordisk responded positively to the proposal, stating that it represents a significant advancement for patient care. The expanded coverage might be implemented by 2026 and could substantially reduce out-of-pocket expenses for American patients.

Market reactions saw U.S. counterparts like Eli Lilly rise in premarket trading, while Amgen's shares fell by nearly 8%, amid disappointing trial data for its obesity treatment contender, MariTide.

