Left Menu

Bitcoin's Rollercoaster Ride: Investors Brace for Big Moves

Bitcoin investors are on alert following a dip from its near-record high, with significant volatility expected by December 27 when a large batch of options expires. Market hedging indicates anticipation of substantial price changes, fueled by recent profit-taking and potential political influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:47 IST
Bitcoin's Rollercoaster Ride: Investors Brace for Big Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin investors are preparing for potential significant movements as the cryptocurrency dips from its recent high, approaching $100,000. Recent options activity suggests a shift in market sentiment, indicating hedging against potential downside risks.

This turbulence comes after Bitcoin rocketed by 120% this year, buoyed by pro-crypto policy statements from U.S. President Donald Trump and other lawmakers. Market dynamics ahead of the December 27 options expiry may dictate future price trajectories.

Nick Forster of Derive highlights a perceptible shift in the call-put skew index, reflecting potential investor caution. While the market braces for changes, longstanding holders have been offloading their bitcoin holdings, pointing to significant ongoing profit-taking in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024