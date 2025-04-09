RBI governor says central bank is not targeting any specific level of rupee, to intervene only during excessive volatility.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
