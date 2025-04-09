Turmoil in Treasury Markets: Unprecedented Volatility Amid Trade Tensions

The U.S. Treasury market faced significant selling pressure on Wednesday, signaling a shift as investors moved away from traditionally safe assets amidst mounting tariff-induced turmoil. The yields on 10-year Treasury notes soared to a seven-week high, indicating a growing lack of confidence in the American economy.

While the trading situation remained volatile yet orderly, concerns have risen over the steep increase in government borrowing costs that affect both corporate loans and mortgages. This could inflict economic harm on businesses and households, prompting calls for quick action from central banks to avert broader financial instability.

With 30-year Treasury yields experiencing their sharpest three-day increase since the early '80s, market players are vigilant. The scenario is closely monitored by international governments and financial institutions, driven by fears of a potential market breakdown or altered global trade flows that may disrupt U.S. debt interests.

