UK Cracks Down on Migrant Worker Exploitation in Social Care Sector

The UK government has announced tougher sanctions against employers who exploit foreign workers, especially within the social care sector. New research highlights rampant abuses, prompting stronger restrictions.

Businesses found repeatedly violating visa regulations or committing serious employment breaches, such as failing to pay minimum wage, will face a two-year ban on recruiting foreign workers, doubling the current one-year penalty. Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, condemned these practices as unacceptable.

Notably, the care sector, dependent on a significant migrant workforce, particularly from countries like India, Nigeria, and the Philippines, has been the epicenter of these abuses. As part of the response, roughly 450 licenses have been revoked since July 2022, while corrective action plans now extend up to 12 months.

